LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tonight marks the 14th meeting between the Golden Knights and Blues and the fourth this season.
In the previous 13 meetings, seven of the games were decided by one goal, with six going to overtime or shootouts.
"They're always tightly contested, no lead ever feels safe," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "You have a lot of Stanley Cup Champions on that side that have won recently and they have a lot of pride, it's a dangerous team, should be an entertaining game one way or another."
"Obviously they're a good team, they're competitive, they're big and strong on the puck, our game always ends up like that, I don't see tonight being any different," said Golden Knights defenseman, Shea Theodore. "But coming off a back-to-back it's going to be a tough game for our group, but I think if we're mentally and physically ready for it then we'll be just fine."
Sunday, the LA Kings snapped Vegas' five-game winning streak at the Staples Center, beating the Golden Knights 3-1. Monday will mark the VGK's 4th game in six nights.
"That's definitely the benefit of having a back-to-back, when you don't think you play your best game you get a chance right away, so it's still fresh in our minds, but at the same time we have to move on and play a much better game tonight," said Theodore.
"Yeah, I want to spark the boys as much as I can," said Golden Knights forward, Keegan Kolesar. "I think anyone in my position would try to as well, I think coming off a loss like we did in LA, I think it's going to be a full team bounce back here."
The Golden Knights held an option morning skate at City National Arena, with only a handful of players taking the ice. Max Pacioretty, who did not play on Sunday, is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
