UPDATE: The Vegas Golden Knights earned a spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.
FOX5 (LAS VEGAS) -- On Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights will have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the next round and become one of the final four teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs. After being down 2-0 in the series to Colorado, the Golden Knights ripped off three straight wins including a Game 5 overtime thriller in Denver, setting themselves up for a series clinching game on home ice.
"I think the mood is excitement about the opportunity and a quiet confidence," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "We know what our good game looks like, I think we've gotten to it for large parts of this series and we know we have to get to it early."
"It's cliché that the 4th game is the hardest to win, but it is," said Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark. "They have it all on the line today, but we have to put it on the line too. We have to treat it for us as a Game 7 too and we have a big opportunity here in front of our own fans and it's a really big game for us, and we really have to look at this as a Game 7 and don't look beyond that. We have to put everything we have into this and hopefully come out with a win."
Heading into Game 6 Thursday night, the Golden Knights find themselves in a familiar position to Game 5 of their first round series against Minnesota. Up 3-1 in the series with a chance to close out it, the Golden Knights missed an opportunity at home and again in Game 6 on the road before taking the series at T-Mobile Arena in Game 7.
"You try and learn. It's not easy. We really wanted to win that Game 5 against Minnesota too. I think maybe we can bring the urgency up a little bit more than then and I think we will for sure," Janmark said. "We have a really good team coming in here too who has to steal one from us. It's going to be a battle out there. I like our chances and hopefully we can bring the crowd into it and get going, maybe get the first goal. That will go a long way."
For the third straight game, the Golden Knights are expected to have another sold out building of more than 18,000 fans. The teams says they want to use that to their advantage, but make sure they are not overwhelmed by the energy.
"It can be a slippery slope both ways for sure," said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. "You don't want to be over-hyped. You give too much energy, you don't want to waste all your energy because it gets pretty loud in there, it gets pretty exciting. There are times you have to take a deep breath and be like, 'OK let's dial back in, let's focus,' and there are other times where you feed off that crowd so much. You got to balance both of them, but it's great to have."
A win Thursday for the Golden Knights would mean their fourth straight victory. The Colorado Avalanche haven't lost four straight games all season, and the last time it happened was January 2020, prior to the NHL pause caused by the pandemic.
