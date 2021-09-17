LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two practices into rookie camp and the Golden Knights prospects are already preparing for another team. The VGK rookies are in Arizona this weekend where they will play three games in four days against prospects from the Coyotes, Sharks, and Kings organizations. It's an opportunity to knock off the rust quickly as well as showcase prospects progress from a season ago.
"I think it's pretty competitive," said Golden Knights defensive prospect Peter DiLiberatore. "I think everyone is showing what they got, everyone wants to stand out right, show a good impression. I think it's going to be high-paced games and I think it's going to be pretty fun."
Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros says they're looking to win while on the road, but being able to evaluate each player along the way remains the focal point of the tournament.
"We want to keep it as simple as possible for these guys, not put too much on their plate," said Viveiros. "Want them to go out and play and show us why they're here. We're not too worried about that, that's something we had a long, extended period of time to work with them, and we get more in depth, for the most part. These kids are good players, they're here for a reason, they'll pick it up real quick."
"I think it's the same for everyone, it's a rookie camp," said Golden Knights defensive prospect Lukas Cormier. "We got a little bit of systems stuff today and we'll do our best for the game tomorrow."
"It's definitely a learning curve and something that comes with it, you can take it as it is," said DiLiberatore. "For me I think it's exciting to play games again, get back in the preseason, it's just exciting."
Golden Knights training camp begins next week and for most of the players on the rookie camp roster are long-shots to make the VGK opening night roster. However, 2019 first-round pick Peyton Krebs is the exception to that rule. Krebs played four games in the NHL last season before a broken jaw ended his season. The 20-year-old says he plans to use this showcase as a reminder to the Golden Knights front office what he can add to the team.
"We all haven't played games in a while, so it's going to be scrambly off the start, but I just want to show my good work ethic, my hockey sense," said Krebs. "I'm just going to try and keep it simple, have some fun. These games are important to get your legs back, get your timing camp into main camp and that's what you're really striving for."
