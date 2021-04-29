Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights had their annual team photo at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Afterwards, they held just their second team practice in weeks.
"The fine line is keeping the detail and foundation in your game night to night, looking at last game, trying to fix the one or two areas you didn't like, in practice, but doing it without over-taxing or getting someone injured, that's a fine line we're walking right now," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Trying to do a lot of non-contact, not to do a lot of live shooting, where someone can take a puck and get hurt, you're just trying accomplish some of the things you want to from a coaching perspective without taxing or injuring somebody."
The Golden Knights have just eight games remaining in their regular season schedule and they play those games in a 13-day span. Players say rest is important, but getting consistent reps on the ice is vital to staying sharp.
"Most of it is just getting touches on the puck, if you feel like you had a couple opportunities in games that haven't gone in, it's a good time to practice that," said Golden Knights forward, Reilly Smith. "There aren't too many opportunities this season where you can do that, a lot of it is just confidence and the other side of it is just getting your legs going, it's a little warmup."
The Golden Knights extended their franchise record winning streak to 10 games on Wednesday, beating Colorado 5-2, creating a six point cushion between them and the Avalanche for first place in the Honda West Division.
"Like I told the group, I'm going to assume Colorado is going to win the rest of their games," said DeBoer. "It was great to win last night and build up a little bit of a cushion, but I don't think we've heard the last of them and we're going to have to win a lot of these games in the last two weeks in order to keep ourselves ahead of them."
"We get to play them one more time before the end of the season," said Smith. "I don't think anyone in this locker room thinks this was in any way the end of the season, there are tons of games left and tough opponents on that road too, so I don't think it's tough for this group to stay focused and motivated for the final eight games, teams we'll probably see in the playoffs anyways, so it's a good test for us, for us to stay sharp at this point is key."
The Golden Knights now start a four game road trip, starting in Arizona. The VGK will wrap up their season series with the Coyotes with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.
