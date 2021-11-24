LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights inaugural dog calendars will be on sale Friday as part of the team's "Gold Friday" sales.
According to the team, the 2022 calendars, which features players from the Golden Knights and dogs available for adoption in Las Vegas, will be sold exclusively at The Arsenal at City National Arena and at T-Mobile Arena on concourse level outside section 11 until the start of the third period of Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.
All proceeds from the $25 dollar calendar will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Vegas Roots Rescue, a news release from the team said.
The Knights say that inspiration for creating a charitable dog calendar came from the team’s players and their significant others.
“The players had a blast with the dogs from Vegas Roots Rescue, and our photographers captured that energy brilliantly,” said Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “We are excited to be able to help this terrific cause and hopefully find homes for these adorable pups.”
Earlier this month, members of the Golden Knights took part in a photoshoot with numerous dogs who are available for adoption from the Las Vegas Valley.
We’re having a PAW-some day with some pups for our upcoming dog calendar 🐶 🗓 pic.twitter.com/vznGGJXsLy— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 12, 2021
The calendar, according to the team, features 24 players on the Golden Knights posing with dogs provided by Vegas Roots Rescue and includes Chance on the cover. The dogs seen in the calendar are available for adoption through Vegas Roots Rescue.
