LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday Golden Knights season ticket holders mingled with their favorite VGK stars at a fan appreciation event.
The event took place at the High Roller and was geared towards season ticket holders. Fans got the chance to ride in the world’s tallest observation wheel with their favorite players.
Players commented how nice it was to spend time with the fans in a more intimate setting with just 20 to 30 people in each capsule.
Watch the video above for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.