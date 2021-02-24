LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans are returning to the Fortress and the Golden Knights players are excited to play in front of a crowd.
"Very excited," forward William Karlsson said. "It’s nice to have that energy to come back so I’m super stoked and that’s real good news."
The team announced that they are allowed to sell tickets for 15% capacity for all games in the month of March starting with the game on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild.
2600 fans will be able to watch a VGK home game in person for the first time 363 days. Defenseman Alec Martinez said it will change the feel of games.
"We’re obviously pretty excited to get fans back in the building," Martinez said. "That’s a huge part of making it as fun as it is. Obviously at home we definitely feed off the crowd and I think that’s a big advantage for us. So to get some of the Knights faithful back in the stands is pretty awesome."
Head coach Pete DeBoer says it is a step towards normalcy.
"Everybody misses that element of the game and that’s irreplaceable," DeBoer said. "So the fact that we’re moving towards that, taking the step even though it’s a small one is a great thing for us and the game."
The Golden Knights game at San Jose scheduled for Thursday was postponed by the National Hockey League because of COVID-19 issues with the Sharks.
The next game for Vegas is Saturday night in Anaheim.
