LAS VEGA (FOX5) -- For the first time in more than 15 months, T-Mobile Arena will be at 100% capacity and the Golden Knights are relying on all of the 18,000+ Medieval Maniacs ahead of Game 3.
"I can tell ya, there is no place on Earth we'd rather be playing Game 3," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "I can tell you that. Should be a huge advantage for us. Guys are excited to play, city and arena is opened back up ... the world feels normal. Should be an advantage for us."
"It's exciting, I've said it every game in the playoffs in our barn, it feels like it is sold out," said Golden Knights forward, Keegan Kolesar. "Very excited to see what it's going to be like tonight."
The atmosphere is expected to be electric inside the Fortress and as excited as the team is, they know they have to weather their emotions and harness the energy.
"I think we've done a good job feeding off that in the past," said Golden Knights defenseman, Shea Theodore. "It's going to be a bit of a shock to hear how loud that building gets, but they're on our side. They're with us. They're the best fans in the league for a reason, and they're going to give us that spark."
The Golden Knights looked like a much more dangerous team in Game 2 compared to Game 1 in Denver, despite suffering the same result. The team says the biggest change and improvement has to come in the special teams portion of the game.
"Very important, their powerplay is really good for them," said Kolesar. "They got two goals for them last game, couple goals before that. They have a very dangerous powerplay, so we have to do everything we can to stay out of the box."
"Well, we have to do a better job," DeBoer said. "I think our PK depth has been tested with Nosek and Janmark out of the lineup. The guys that are getting some of those minutes in place of those guys have to get the job done when they get in there."
DeBoer said Brayden McNabb is still in COVID protocol and is not available for Game 3. Alec Martinez, Tomas Nosek, Alex Tuch, and Robin Lehner were absent from morning skate at City National Arena on Friday. DeBoer said they are all game-time decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.