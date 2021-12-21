LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Vegas Golden Knights players were added to Tuesday's COVID-19 protocol list.
According to a tweet sent by the team, both Alex Pietrangelo and Evgenii Dadonov will be unavailable to faceoff with the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.
Update: Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Pietrangelo are unavailable for tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 21, 2021
The NHL announced on Monday that the league would be pausing play Wednesday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases among players.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
