Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Evgenii Dadonov.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Evgenii Dadonov.

 (AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Vegas Golden Knights players were added to Tuesday's COVID-19 protocol list.

According to a tweet sent by the team, both Alex Pietrangelo and Evgenii Dadonov will be unavailable to faceoff with the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

The NHL announced on Monday that the league would be pausing play Wednesday amid a rise in COVID-19 cases among players.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.