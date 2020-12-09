LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights visionary Bill Foley is sharing insight about his team heading into the new year and discusses the National Hockey League's plan once play resumes.
Foley touched on several topics that included Golden Knights trade rumors, division re-alignment, the recent departure of Nate Schmidt and Deryk Engelland's future.
For the upcoming season Foley expects the Golden Knights to play mostly division opponents without fans, but he is optimistic that fans will be allowed by the end of the season.
"Most of the games will be division games, teams will travel and play in one location, they're not talking hubs, we'd be playing at T-Mobile.... I don't see fans at T-Mobile anytime soon."
A re-alignment of teams is also on the horizon according Foley.
"I guess we're going to see the Avalanche, St. Louis and Dallas, we're going to see them a bunch of times, better get ready."
Trade rumors have left VGk fans wondering about the roster heading into the season.
"It would take something pretty exceptional to make moves at this point, can't say it won't happen, but it would take something very unique to have that happen", said Foley.
The trade of Nat Schmidt was top of mind for the Golden Knights owner.
"I haven't followed up with Nate because I feel guilty he's not with us, I'll suck it up when I get back to Vegas and text him and see if he would like to chat, because I'm a big fan, he's a terrific guy", said Foley.
Foley is working with fan favorite Deryk Engelland to keep him in a Golden Knights uniform for the foreseeable future.
"Deryk will be helping our foundations, he'll be doing public appearances on behalf of the team, he's going to be doing some work with youth skating, he's going to be around."
Bringing a championship to Las Vegas was part of a message Bill Foley had to William Karlsson.
"We need to win the Stanley Cup this year because I want to win three cups before Karly's contract is up and that's what I told him, this is the year to win the first won. William Karlsson, just remember what I told you."
