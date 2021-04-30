LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- T-Mobile Arena is starting to fill up once again. Golden Knights owner, Bill Foley, told FOX5 he expects the next home game on May 7 against the St. Louis Blues to have 50% capacity.
"It hasn't been approved yet, but 50% capacity beginning May 1, then we're anxious to see how much higher can we get," Foley said. "We have some plans in place, various sections that might be vaccinated peoples and no social distancing at all or maybe cases are down to the point we can have 80% or even 100% capacity, we'd love it for the playoffs.
The Golden Knights haven't been able to sell-out T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020. Foley said he needs the Fortress to be filled again, not just for the revenue, but the results on the ice.
"That is our competitive advantage, our fans are our competitive advantage for our team because they're so supportive of the players and our success and so proud of our team, that having them in that arena and having it full, would be unbelievable," Foley said.
"I'm fairly confident for the next home game, we'll be able to be around that 50% number, that's a big step, then you're talking about putting 8,500 to 9,000 people in the arena and that's going to make a difference and we want fans, our players want fans, they miss them," Foley said.
There is still no official start date for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Foley believes the longer the Golden Knights are playing, the more likely we will see a sell-out crowd this season.
"I don't think we'll be at full capacity by round one, first game of round, I would hope by June 1st, if we're fortunate to still be in the playoffs in June that we could be at 80% or even 100%, but again I'm speculating," Foley said. "The 50% May 1st, I'm fairly confident in, the next jump I just don't know."
