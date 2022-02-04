Golden Knights, others announce new ball hockey rink coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN and National Hockey League announced a commitment to build a new ball hockey rink in Las Vegas.
The rink was announced as a legacy to the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend and will be built in partnership with The Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas Life and the city of Las Vegas.
“We have seen the importance of building rinks to help grow the game and encourage kids to fall in love with hockey,” said Kim Frank, president of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, in a prepared media statement. “The City of Las Vegas has been a great partner over the past few years, and this new rink will allow us to engage even more in an area that reflects the diversity of the Las Vegas Valley. The Golden Knights are grateful to work with the NHL and ESPN to make this happen and look forward to our continued engagement with the City of Las Vegas for years to come.”
In celebration, students from Matt Kelly Elementary School were brought to the NHL Fan Fair for a ball hockey clinic with players Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar, as well as former player Deryk Engelland and NHL Director of Social Impact, Growth & Fan Development Andrew Ference.
An estimated opening date was not immediately announced.
