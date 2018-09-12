LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights introduced Max Pacioretty for the first time to his teammates and the media on Wednesday.
"My emotions are excitement, excitement to be part of this group," said Max Pacioretty. "The setup, it seems this is second to none and a first-class organization that I'm proud to be a part of. You see it here with the facility, there is nothing missing, got to be the best I've seen.
"I feel like I have the opportunity to take out my brain and just go play hockey, get back to what I love doing as a kid, just going out there having fun and playing hockey."
After ten years in Montreal where he captained the Canadiens the past three seasons, George McPhee traded for the 29-year old winger. Hours later, Pacioretty was signed to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million, sending a message to his team and the fans that Vegas is all in.
"They reiterated that this is a team that wants to win and I'm going to be a big part of that, I'm not someone that is just chasing the dollars, you see longer deals than a four-year deal, I just want to be part of this team, right now," said Pacioretty.
Over the past seven seasons, Pacioretty has ranked 3rd in the entire NHL in goals scored, but last season he managed just 17 goals in 64 games played.
"Couldn't think of a better situation to be in coming off a down year for myself personally, for the team, obviously no secret catching a lot of heat there for the season and taking responsibility for that. Coming here the quote I heard was there are 23 captains and I couldn't put it better myself," said Pacioretty.
During his introductory press conference, Pacioretty referenced several times the Vegas trip as a member of the Canadiens.
"One of the most amazing hockey experiences of my life, the way the team plays, they play a fast game, they're all on the same page, every single night and they play for each other," said Pacioretty.
"I put on the gear today and it was special, but that first game, hopefully I get my family, my parents out here too, it's going to be really special, right now that's what I'm most looking forward to."
Golden Knights training camp officially opens Thursday morning with conditioning tests and medicals. The team will take the ice for the first time on Friday morning, with their first preseason game on Sunday.
