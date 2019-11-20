LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights' new Henderson facility officially has a name.
Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley announced Wednesday that the team signed a long-term partnership agreement with BT Supplies West Inc. to name the team's new community arena in Henderson.
As part of the partnership, the facility will officially be named "Lifeguard Arena in Henderson," according to a news release.
BT Supplies West Inc., and its affiliated company L & M Foodservice Inc., are two leading suppliers of a wide variety of disposable and reusable paper goods and janitorial supplies and equipment.
The companies will be rebranding over the upcoming months to Lifeguard Industrial and Home Supplies in time for the planned grand opening of the new Vegas Golden Knights community arena.
“The Vegas Golden Knights and BT Supplies West Inc. both share the same foundational principles of commitment to our community and dedication to growing the great game of hockey,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Lifeguard Arena in Henderson will provide locals and hockey fans of all ages and skill levels with a world class location to learn, play and experience the sport. We are thrilled to partner with BT Supplies West Inc. on this endeavor and are eagerly anticipating the grand opening next year.”
The venture will include naming rights for the new community facility at 240 South Street in Henderson. Additionally, BT Supplies/Lifeguard will become the exclusive supply partner of paper goods and janitorial supplies and equipment to the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as other affiliated businesses.
Similar to City National Arena, the hockey facility will house a restaurant and retail space, city officials previously said. Records showed it would also include two regulation-size rinks.
The Golden Knights, along with City of Henderson officials, began the demolition of the Henderson Convention Center in June during a "Knock Down, Knight Up" event.
The Golden Knights will continue to practice at their facility in Summerlin. The Henderson facility is expected to be complete sometime in July 2020.
