LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Instead of playing in San Jose on Thursday night, the Golden Knights were practicing in Summerlin Thursday morning. The NHL postponed Thursday's game after the league placed forward Tomas Hertl on the NHL COVID-19 List Feb. 26. Hertl remains the only San Jose player on the list.
Vegas had finished practice Wednesday and were getting ready to fly to San Jose when they received word of the postponement. So they did what teams around the league have all had to do, adjust and adapt.
"There’s definitely some frustration because obviously you’d run a different practice if you knew you weren’t traveling and playing the next day," head coach Pete DeBoer said. "The frustration is only in the timing of finding out but I think we’re dealing as we all know with exceptional circumstances and you have to roll with the punches so to speak."
DeBoer said the team would use the extra practice to tighten up their game while still trying to keep some momentum from Monday night's big win at Colorado. The players say it's important to not get frazzled by a constantly shifting schedule.
"Now we’ve been on the side of getting COVID and having another team get COVID, we’re just rolling with the punches," forward Alex Tuch said. "It’s nothing that anybody can control too much. Obviously we’re still in the middle of pandemic and life is going to be a lot more difficult than it usually is and we have to be on our toes and be prepared for anything and obviously with the postponement it’s going to allow guys to recover a little bit."
The Golden Knights next play Saturday night at Anaheim before returning to T-Mobile Arena to take on Minnesota Monday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.