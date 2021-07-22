LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the second year in a row, the pandemic has forced the National Hockey League Draft to go virtual. A year ago, front offices around the league saw this as a speed bump because the draft is the first opportunity during the offseason that General Managers can meet face-to-face, conduct business and get deals done.
Golden Knights General Manager, Kelly McCrimmon said while there are some cons, there are plenty of pros to conducting the draft from their home base at City National Arena.
"Your lists can be up on the screen, you can have open discussion as the picks are coming off the board where at a draft in an arena setting your whispering to the person beside you, who is passing that message to the person beside him," said McCrimmon. "So in a lot of respects this is much more convenient and much more efficient."
The Golden Knights own six selections in the 2021 NHL Draft, with the first two picks coming at 29 (first round) and 35 (second round). The pandemic limited a lot of the viewings scouts would have on prospects in prior years, but McCrimmon said that won't hurt any of the decision making during draft weekend.
"I can tell you our staff is extremely excited about the players in our wheel house at 29 and then again at 35. The guys are really dialed in on the players that are going to be available in and around that pick."
"Certainly lots of angst for NHL staffs this year how it was going to play out in terms of your opportunities for coverage, but as it went along I think we were really comfortable with the viewing we got. I was never as concerned about it - and I said it to our staff at different times - the more uncertainty or chaos there is around the NHL draft, the better I feel because I have that much confidence in the experience in our staff to sort that out, so if there are challenges or opportunities for competitive advantage I think this presents that for us a little bit."
The first round starts Friday at 5pm PT on ESPN2. Rounds two through seven begin on Saturday at 8am PT on NHL Network.
