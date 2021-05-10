LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Award season in the NHL has arrived and Marc-Andre Fleury is already starting to see the nominations.
On Monday, the Golden Knights netminder was nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy, an annual award voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, given to the NHL player that best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.
Two current players for the Golden Knights have won the award in years past, Max Pacioretty during the 2011-12 season when he was with Montreal and Robin Lehner during the 2018-19 season when he was with the New York Islanders.
Fleury has started 35 games this season, ranking third in the league with 25 wins. Among goaltenders with at least 30 appearances, he is tied for second in save percentage (.927), third in GAA (2.04), tied for third in shutouts (5) and tied for third in victories (25) in the NHL this season.
The 36-year old moved into sole possession of third place on the all-time NHL wins list with his 490th career victory, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on May 5.
