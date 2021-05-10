LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Award season in the NHL has arrived and Marc-Andre Fleury is already starting to see the nominations.
On Monday, the Golden Knights netminder was nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy, an annual award voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, given to the NHL player that best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.
Two current players for the Golden Knights have won the award in years past, Max Pacioretty during the 2011-12 season when he was with Montreal and Robin Lehner during the 2018-19 season when he was with the New York Islanders.
Fleury has started 35 games this season, ranking third in the league with 25 wins. Among goaltenders with at least 30 appearances, he is tied for second in save percentage (.927), third in GAA (2.04), tied for third in shutouts (5) and tied for third in victories (25) in the NHL this season.
"Whatever you say about Marc-Andre Fleury doesn't do him justice," Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. "Whether he is breaking another record, (or) nominated for a trophy. Him and Lehner are looking to win the Jennings, which is the lowest goals against in the league, these accolades, the words don't do it justice. The people he is passing on the all-time list, he is a special player, special man. We're happy to have him."
Also on Monday, Fleury was named the NHL 3rd star of the week after going 2-0-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .939 SV%.
"It's hard to put into words what they do. I think everyone sees it on the ice and in the community what Flower does, but it's hard to put into words what kind of guy he is because he does everything whole-heartedly," Golden Knights Defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. "My fondest memory being with Flower is when I first got here after my college season. I sat down right next to him when I first came to the arena, and that was one of the happiest moments of my life. For me, that kind of goes to show you what kind of guy he is. He makes everyone feel welcome, everyone feel like family, looks after everyone and he loves to play the game. He has fun, and it's a good reminder for a lot of guys that go through a season. Sometimes times get tough, you have your ups and your downs, your good and bad days, and there are no bad days with him. It's a huge reminder for a lot of guys. We play this game at a high level, but it's why we're playing the game because it's fun. We love to do that and he's a reminder of that every day. That's something I try and promote into my game too: go and have fun with the game every single day because it's a privilege to play in this league and a privilege to play hockey in general. You have to go out and have fun with it every day because it doesn't last forever. Flower is a constant reminder of that and an all-around incredible human being, so I'm happy he's up for that."
The 36-year old moved into sole possession of third place on the all-time NHL wins list with his 490th career victory, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on May 5.
