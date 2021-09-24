LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two practices into Golden Knights training camp and the captain is already impressed with what he's seen on the ice.
"I think we added a lot of good pieces up front. We don't even have (Alex Tuch) out there and we still feel deep," explained Mark Stone. "I think once he comes up it will be the best forward group I've ever played on. When guys aren't playing at the top of their game, other guys can step up and score goals. I think we're going to have a hard group to defend on a nightly basis, four lines, six defense, and both our goalies. I love what I've seen from (Laurent Brossoit) as well, I think he's going to be a nice fit with Robin."
The National Hockey League is back to an 82-game schedule, which means seven preseason games for the Golden Knights. Pete DeBoer said he and his staff have a plan of attack of how they will use players during the exhibition games.
"We've got seven exhibition games, the last couple we want to get as close to our lineup as possible going into the regular season," explained DeBoer. "I think the early preseason games are a mixture of seeing some veterans, for me, seeing as many of the guys as I don't know as well. The new guy's Patrick, Howden, those type of guys, sprinkle in some of the other veterans. I think in a perfect world, our veteran, veterans they don't need to play three or four of the seven games. Chance to see some of the kids."
One of those kids that will no doubt command the attention of DeBoer and his staff will be 20-year-old Peyton Krebs. The former first round pick played in four NHL games a season ago before a broken jaw ended his season. On Thursday his line of Patrick Brown and Keegan Kolesar scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes of the intrasquad scrimmage.
"(Peyton Krebs) gives you the same thing every time he steps on the ice, that's the great thing about him," explained DeBoer. "I think with young players it's about consistency. With (Peyton Krebs) you know what you're getting, he's going 100 mph every time he steps on the ice. The effort is always there. Just watching him here, he's more confident, he's doing things quicker without thinking, he knows the systems, he has had a year and a handful of games with us of seeing that, so he's really close, he'll be pushing a lot of people and going to be a good player for a long time."
Another player many are anxious to see is Nolan Patrick. Acquired by trade from the Nashville Predators, the former 2nd overall draft pick of the Flyers is looking for a fresh start here in Vegas.
"I think coaches know players as good or better than anybody, if you're on the ice, every day with a guy, around him every day, you have a really good feel. The fact that Kelly McCrimmon coached Nolan Patrick, not for just a year, but years, he knows the player," said DeBoer. "His excitement excites me because you have a smart hockey guy that has intimate knowledge of the hockey player. That's exciting."
"I've known Patty for two, three years now," said Stone. "Skated with in the summer a couple years ago. High-end skill looking for a fresh start. Things went sour for him in Philly, and I think his mentality, it's tough when you get in those ruts. I've been in them before, fortunate to get out of them, I don't think he was given the opportunity to get out of them. I think a fresh start for him coming over here, I think he's going to perform really well, it's a big preseason for him, he'll have a chance to prove a lot of different areas and finally show his skill."
The Golden Knights open their exhibition schedule Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks.
