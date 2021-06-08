LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are in Denver for Game 5 with the Colorado Avalanche looking to take their first series lead after winning Games 3 and 4 in Las Vegas.
After losing both games at Ball Arena in Games 1 and 2, the Golden Knights seemed to have found their form and rhythm, turning a best-of-seven series into a best-of-three series.
"Regardless what happened in the last two games, we won them both. It's hard to beat anyone three games in a row, nevermind the Colorado Avalanche," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "We know the task that is in front of us. We know there home record and how good they have been, but at the same time, I think we have confidence in our game that it will translate to the road, and that's our plan."
The Avalanche have won four straight home playoff games and 13 straight games on home-ice dating back to March 29th. Their last loss inside Ball Arena came at the hands of the Golden Knights, a 3-2 Vegas victory.
"They have a good team. I like where our team is; the confidence is up," said Golden Knights forward, William Carrier. "We've won in this building before, so I think we just have to play a smart game. Don't turn pucks over in the neutral zone."
"They're going to make adjustments obviously," said Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. "We've played well over the last two games so we're going to have to make adjustments to their adjustments, it's just the way the games go. It's always in-game ,you're going to obviously pre-scout the best you can to what you think they're going to do. In-game they're going to make adjustments and so are we whether it's 5-on-5 or special teams, coaches will make those changes mid-game and that's for us to adapt to that."
After surrendering eight points to the Avalanche top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog in Game 1, the Golden Knights have allowed just four points total between the trio in the last three games.
"I was reading Bill Cowher's book about his time coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers and if they ran a running play and got ten yards. You never understood why his offensive coordinator wouldn't keep running that play until they stopped it. It drove him nuts if he only ran one or two more times a game," said DeBoer. "Run it until they stop it, that's our philosophy."
Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark was on the ice for Vegas' optional morning skate on Tuesday morning. It's the first time since the second period of Game 1 when he took a hit up high from Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves that we've seen Janmark with the team.
