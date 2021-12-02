LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights played one of the most entertaining games of the season in Anaheim, yet finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
The 6-5 defeat to the Ducks marked just the second time in franchise history Vegas left the Honda Center with a loss.
The Golden Knights gave up four goals in the second period, before clawing back in the third, ultimately losing their second straight.
"That's not Vegas hockey," explained Golden Knights goaltender, Robin Lehner. "We have to find our way back to play our type of hockey, we haven't done that lately. I thought when a lot of the guys were out we were clawing. We all have to be better, myself included. It's just not good enough."
Wednesday night marked the fifth time in the last eight games, the Golden Knights dug themselves a 2-0 hole to start the game. The VGK lead the league with 3 wins after trailing by two goals or more, however, the game against the Ducks proved that is not a recipe for sustained success.
"We're not going to beat these teams 6-5," explained Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark. "If we play to our game, we're going to beat them 3-1, 4-1. If they're going to win it's going to be a game like today. We have to get back to our game, play solid defense and create offense off that, but yeah, it hasn't been good."
"For me we have a formula here that works for us, but it doesn't involve giving up five or six goals, we can't outscore games like that, our problems[," explained Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer.
More than a quarter of the way through the season the Golden Knights find themselves in unfamiliar territory, sitting fifth place in the Pacific division behind Calgary, Edmonton, Anaheim, and San Jose.
"We've been putting ourselves in a hole in a lot of games lately and we fought our way to make it a game, right until the end, said Janmark. "If you want to look at the positive side you do that, as far as today with shorthanded goals and power play goals, 6-5 on goals, we have to come up with a point at least, but we don't so we pretty much gave this one away."
"We as a group don't accept this, but still, we're in the race," said Lehner. "We just have to figure it out, all of us. Go back to the way, our type of hockey. I can say I made some good saves, but five goals is far from good enough. It's been too many goals, so I got to get better too. Practicing well, but it's not good enough. We expect more from each other, but there is no worry. We know how to play we just got to do it."
The Golden Knights arrived in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday, holding an optional skate, but no media availability. Mark Stone was not on the ice, the VGK Captain left briefly in the third period against the Ducks after taking an awkward fall on the ice, crashing his right shoulder into the boards. He would return, but there was no injury update on Thursday.
Vegas will clash with the Coyotes on Friday at 6:30 p.m., before returning to T-Mobile Arena for the start of a four-game homestand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.