LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are back in action following the All-Star break and back in Edmonton for the first time since the Stanley Cup Playoff bubble in the summer of 2020.
"It's funny because we're talking about the hotel, it smells exactly the same way as it did however long it was ago, a year and a half, little more than that," smiled Golden Knights forward, William Karlsson. "It brings back some memories for sure."
"Yeah, it's a little weird, we spent a lot of time here," said Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. "Walking into the room looks the exact same, but I think we're definitely comfortable here for sure."
"I'm having flashbacks to that bubble already," laughed Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "I'm going to walk in the lobby, I know every square inch of the hotel."
When the Golden Knights drop the puck Tuesday night, it won't be a playoff game, but it will be a matchup that could have playoff implications down the line or even a Stanley Cup playoffs preview.
"I know people talk about us leading the division, but when you factor in the games at hand and everything else, I'm not sure we are leading the division and for sure we're in the middle, there is a large group of us that are battling it out down the stretch, including these two divisional teams here that we're playing," explained DeBoer. "I think seven of our next eight games are in the conference. We've got a little bit of a light schedule, but it's an important schedule as far as opponents. We got to make sure we're ready to play."
Vegas has 36 games left in the regular season, while Edmonton, who sit eight points back of the VGK, have four games left in hand, The Golden Knights are looking to carry over some of the pre-All-Star break success and win their third straight. However, the Oilers have won five of their last six games and are 2-0-0 against the Golden Knights this season.
"That seems like a lifetime ago since we last saw them," said DeBoer. "We're both in different places than we were then, but we need to win games down the stretch here. There is a lot of hockey still to be played, a lot of positioning still to be figured out in the division. I think anytime you're coming out of any extended breaks, first off both teams in the same situation and usually the smarter team wins. Stay out of the box, don't turn pucks over, don't beat yourself, easier said than done, but we had a good skate yesterday, good practice and guys are ready to get back."
"I think special teams is going to be big," said Theodore. "Keeping them off the powerplay, they have a good unit. I think just turnovers as a group, that really feeds their transition. They're a good team, they're highly skilled, they can make you pay on a lot of those plays."
Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. at Rogers Place. The Golden Knights will wrap up this quick two-game road trip in Calgary on Wednesday.
