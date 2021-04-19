LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are looking to win a season-best seventh straight game on Monday night when they play host to the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas just finished a four-game road trip in southern California, sweeping the Kings and Ducks in a pair of two game sets.
"I like our game, I like how we're playing recently," said Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "We haven't played Colorado though, teams like that, that put that type of pressure on you will definitely be a different test, but I like our game and this is a hard league to win in, regardless of who you're playing, where you're playing, I think we're getting rewarded for our team playing, winning six in a row against some tough teams in some tough buildings."
The Golden Knights sit tied atop the Honda West Division with the Colorado Avalanche at 64 points. Vegas has played one more game than Colorado, while the Avalanche continue to have their season put on pause due to a trio of positive COVID-19 cases within the team.
The VGK are 5-0 against the Sharks this season, have beaten their rivals from San Jose six straight times, including eight of their last nine, and the Golden Knights all-time are 10-4 at T-Mobile Arena against the team in teal.
The team held an optional skate Monday morning at City National Arena, with only four players taking the ice: Nick Holden, Dylan Coghlan, Oscar Dansk, and Marc-Andre Fleury.
DeBoer said forward Keegan Kolesar will not play against San Jose on Monday and forward Reilly Smith is considered a game-time decision.
