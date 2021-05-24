LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have accomplished a lot in their first three-plus seasons as an NHL franchise. However, in all their postseasons success, the VGK have never clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff series on home ice. That could change Monday night.
The Golden Knights are back in Vegas with a 3-1 series lead against the Minnesota Wild and now sit one win away from punching their ticket to the second round.
"There is now doubt we would love nothing more than to close them out at home in front of our home crowd," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "But the elimination game is always the toughest and you're playing a really good hockey team. The margins so far have been razor thin. It's not going to be easy, they're going to be desperate and we will be ready to play and put our best foot forward, but we can't take that for granted because we're at home and we have a great crowd that is supporting us here. That it's just going to happen. This team is not going to be an easy out."
The Golden Knights have won five playoff series in their first three years with the fourth and final win in each series coming on the road. In year one, the VGK clinched their series in Los Angeles (Game 4), San Jose (Game 6), and Winnipeg (Game 5). In 2020 all the postseason wins came in the Edmonton bubble.
Game 5 on Monday night, T-Mobile Arena will have the largest crowd and capacity since before the pandemic with more than 11,000 fans in the stands.
"When I was an opposing player coming in, this was obviously a fun place to play," said Golden Knights defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo. "Being the home team now, it's been real fun so far and the more we increase capacity it's going to keep on getting better. It's always special to close out your games at home, it's hard to do that, but I think this group is up for it. I think the way we played these last couple games we can really build something special moving to the end of the series."
"They're desperate and we're going to do everything we can to finish this off," said DeBoer. "But if we don't we've built up enough margin of error through some hard work and tough wins on the road that if it happens tonight great, or some point this week, we don't care as long as it happens."
