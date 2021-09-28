LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After losing in their exhibition opener on Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights look to bounce back in their second of seven preseason games Tuesday night.
Captain Mark Stone, along with defensemen Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb, all left the preseason opener with injuries. Stone took a puck in the ear during the first period, sending him to the locker room for stitches. Stone was practicing Tuesday morning with non-game players in training camp.
Coach Pete DeBoer said Theodore is considered "day-to-day" and McNabb is a little more sore, but nothing is "structurally wrong," calling it a charley horse.
The Vegas bench boss said Sunday's loss to San Jose Sharks was sloppy, though not surprising for the first preseason game. He expects the play to be at a much higher level Tuesday night.
"Those guys have played game one, that was a tough ask," explained DeBoer. "We came off three pretty hard days of camp and right into a game, I like the fact that everyone tonight is coming in with a day of rest and their shouldn't be any energy excuses. We got some fresh guys in there we're looking to look at, some guys we're playing again. I think at the beginning of camp there is a lot of new guys here I want to see as much as possible. I think the goal of any camp is to have a clear picture at the end of the camp who is on the team, who is not, where you're slotted and every guy to be able to say I got my opportunity. I either took advantage of it or I didn't."
There are four players who will be playing in their second preseason action; forwards Peyton Krebs, Jack Dugan, Brett Howden, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan.
"Any chance you can get to play and play as many games before the season is good for me," said Coghlan. "I feel like it only gets me more confident, more playing time so I would play all seven if I could."
In the lineup Tuesday night vs Colorado will also include the expansion line of Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, and William Karlsson.
"I think the rhythm part, just to get the timing and everything right," said Karlsson. "Conditioning of a game, it's a little different than practice, all that just to be prepared as possible for the real thing."
Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Avalanche is set for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.