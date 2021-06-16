LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will try and double down on their Game 1 efforts from Monday night at T-Mobile Arena and take a 2-0 series lead for just the third time in franchise history Wednesday night.
In Vegas' previous 10 playoff series, they've only take a 2-0 series lead twice and in Game 2 of both those series, the Golden Knights had to go into overtime to get the win.
"Come out stronger," said Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. "Last game we were on our heels in the first period. I think we were all just wondering what this game was going to be like instead of just taking it to them, so I think we need to come out harder on the gas here to start."
"At the end of the day it's whatever team can establish their game and stick to that," explained Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. "Stick to what they do best and for the longest period of time that's going to have success."
Pete DeBoer said Game 1 was good, but his team needs to play better and believes he can in Game 2 in order to hold serve at home.
"You have to give them credit, they came out quick, we anticipated they would," explained Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "Real similar to game one against Colorado. Colorado was coming off a sweep, sitting there, rested, we had more rest than we had Game 1 against Colorado, but we were still coming off an emotional Game 6. I was concerned about the first ten minutes, to their credit, they did what they were supposed to do, they put us on our heels, to our credit we weathered the storm and found our legs and really played well over the last 40 minutes."
Puck drop is set for 6pm. Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price are the expected starters in goal for the Golden Knights and Canadiens, respectively.
