LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are in the midst of a two-game losing streak just three games into the season and now have the tall task of trying to hand the Edmonton Oilers their first loss of the season.
Friday night will mark the first game against their Pacific division rivals in 592 days, which was also the game played before the 2019-20 season was placed on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Can't say I'm excited to see McDavid and Draisaitl, but great challenge for us," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "They're obviously off to a good start, they're one of the teams everyone is picking in our division, and these are important points. In a bigger picture we want to take another step with our game."
But to take another step in their game, the Golden Knights will have to try and slow down the undefeated Oilers game, specifically superstar Connor McDavid. The Edmonton captain leads the league with six goals and 11 points.
"You have to have great detail to your game when you're on the ice, you have to defend in five-man units. We talked this morning; you think by backing up and making sure you have numbers that you're doing a good job defensively. If he gets any room or time, it doesn't matter how many numbers you have above him, he'll get through it," explained DeBoer. For us it's about making sure we're tight on him, taking away his time and space and hopefully some frustration sets in."
"Obviously you have to clue in on guys of their caliber when they're on the ice, but for right now I think our main focus is on what we do," explained Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. "There is some stuff we want to clean up going into this next game and I think if we focus on those things, the rest of the game will take care of itself for us."
The Golden Knights will be without defenseman Alec Martinez, after he couldn't finish the game Tuesday night against the Blues. DeBoer says he's day-to-day, but for the Golden Knights it's just another top player on the shelf, that includes forwards Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone.
Injuries have definitely had an impact on the early season results, but for the players in the lineup, there has been a common train of thought that they have yet to play anything close to the type of hockey they're used to.
"For us it's the defensive side of the game, can't remember too many games last year where we gave up 40 shots, on the flip side we are getting a number of shots, we have to start cashing in on ours. More importantly we have to take care of our zone, I think they had three breakaways against us last night and if you give guys like McDavid and Draisaitl those kind of opportunities, they'll make you pay. For us it's about cleaning up our d-zone sticking to our systems."
