LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights made their mark in their second round playoff series with Colorado in Game 3, completing a third period comeback by scoring two goals in a 45-second span, cutting their series deficit to the Avalanche 2-1.
"Still a lot of hill to climb here, I think what it's done has given us confidence is what will work for us," said Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Obviously they'll have a say in that and make adjustments, but we're confident in our game and if we get to it and get to it for longer periods of time that we'll be harder to beat."
The Golden Knights have guaranteed themselves a Game 5 in Denver, but Sunday night they will be looking to guarantee themselves another game at T-Mobile Arena by earning a win in Game 4.
"We have to play a lot of the same ways, we understand they're probably going to bring their best game of the series, they weren't too happy with the way they played, publicly they stated that, so we'll have to bring our best as well," said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. "The next game is always the biggest game of the series, but this is by far the biggest game so far, 2-2 or 3-1 is a big difference for both sides, we have to be prepared to bring our best game and do a lot of the same things, but also understand they're going to make adjustments, that's why in a seven game series teams make adjustments to try and adapt to the other teams play. Like you said we played well the last five or six periods, but we have to bring our intensity up even more."
The Golden Knights held an optional skate at City National Arena Sunday morning, but seen on the ice for the first time in nearly two weeks was defenseman Brayden McNabb. Dylan Sikura, who played in Games 2 and 3, was seen late on the ice with the VGK scratches, pointing to the return of Ryan Reaves who served is two-game suspension.
"We've got tough lineup decisions every night when we're healthy, obviously Reaves coming back, you have McNabb on the horizon, Janmark hopefully on the horizon, Nosek on the horizon. As a coach you pray that you're at this point in the playoffs and you have to make tough decisions on your lineup because that's always a good thing. We'll make them and put the best group out there to help us win a game."
