LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights come into Wednesday's game two of their playoff series with Montreal looking to improve on an already solid game one performance.
In Monday's first game, Montreal had the early push in the first ten minutes of the game and had several scoring chances turned away by Marc-Andre Fleury. After that, Vegas took control of the game and dominated the rest of the way. VGK Head Coach Pete DeBoer says there are lessons to be learned in the game one win.
"They came out quick," DeBoer said. "We anticipated they would. It was real similar to game one against Colorado. Colorado was coming off a sweep and sitting there rested. We had more rest than we had in game one against Colorado but we were still coming off an emotional game six. I was concerned about the first ten minutes and to their credit they did exactly what they were supposed to do which is put us on our heels. To our credit, I thought we weathered the storm, found our legs and I thought played really well over the last 40 minutes."
The Golden Knights' players said they also learned from the start of game one and want to avoid the problem when the puck drops in game two.
"Come out stronger," forward Keegan Kolesar said. "Last game we were on our heels in the first period. I think we were all just wondering what this game was going to be like rather than just taking it to them. So I think we need to come out a little harder on the gas to start."
"At the end of the day, it’s whatever team can establish their game and stick to that and stick to what they do best for the longest period of time that’s going to have success," defenseman Zach Whitecloud said.
Game two is scheduled to begin at 6:00. A sold out crowd is expected at T-Mobile Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.