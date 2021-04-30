LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are in Arizona this weekend, wrapping up their season series with the Coyotes in a two-game set starting Friday night.
The VGK beat Colorado on Wednesday, for their 10th straight win, creating a six point cushion in the Honda West Division standings with just eights games to go.
"We're trying to hang in there on the first place," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "We're expecting Colorado to have a good push at the end of the year, every point is really important, obviously tonight is no different."
The Golden Knights are 13-5 all-time against Arizona and have beaten the desert dogs in seven of the last eight meetings. The Coyotes come into Friday on a two game losing streak and have dropped nine of their last 11.
"This is a tough team, they always play us tough," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "I think back to the last time we were in here, feels like 10 years ago, it was the opening week of the season and we had two hard fought games against them, their goalies always play well against us, this is always a tough building for us. When you pile on that this team is playing for their playoff life right now, it's a tough matchup for us and we've got to be ready."
As of Friday, the Coyotes sit fifth in the West Division, five points back of St. Louis with just six regular season games to play. The Golden Knights say in order to get the two points in Glendale, they have to be the more desperate team on the ice.
"It's important, our job is not finished," said Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb. "We want to be in first place, we have some work ahead of us. Intensity will be there for us, we know it's going to be there for them, so it should be a good game."
Brayden McNabb is set to play in his 500th NHL game on Friday night.
