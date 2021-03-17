LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After weeks of wondering what has been keeping Robin Lehner out of the Golden Knights lineup, the Panda bears all.
After morning skate on Wednesday, Lehner says he has been suffering from a concussion, the third of his career.
"With concussions you don't really know with the symptoms, kind of felt ok, then I didn't pass some of the tests, had to go home and kept getting worse," described Lehner. "Injuries are tough, but concussions are for me are the toughest ones to get through, they're so inconsistent and it goes back and forth. Happy I'm doing great right now and back with the team."
Lehner, who has missed the last 17 games, last played on February 7 and was a late scratch four days later, just hours before his next start.
The Knights goaltender has been an open book about his mental health struggles during his career, which is why he felt it was important to explain his absence.
"Teams usually don't say those things, but I thought it was important to say that because I've heard those rumors that maybe he's back at rehab, but it's what it is."
Lehner returned to the ice last week with the Henderson Silver Knights, while the Golden Knights were on their six-game road trip. Since then, he has practiced with the team twice. Pete DeBoer called Lehner a game-time decision ahead of Vegas' matchup with San Jose on Wednesday, but it's still unclear when we'll see him get his next start.
"I feel pretty good on the ice, but again we'll see when the best time is, when they decide, I feel ready, but again whenever the team needs me to play I'll do my best and do my best to get back where I need to be to help the team to win."
