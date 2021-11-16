Golden Knights Red Wings Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced that forward Jonathan Marchessault will be unavailable for Tuesday night's game due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Marchessault will join teammate William Carrier on the COVID protocol's list.

Marchessault was in attendance at Sunday night's Raiders-Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium with goalie Robin Lehner. William Karlsson was also in attendance at the game.

