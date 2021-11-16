LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights announced that forward Jonathan Marchessault will be unavailable for Tuesday night's game due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Marchessault will join teammate William Carrier on the COVID protocol's list.
Marchessault was in attendance at Sunday night's Raiders-Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium with goalie Robin Lehner. William Karlsson was also in attendance at the game.
Celebrate mr.101 Vegas golden knight goals today #originalmisfit pic.twitter.com/W6q9CNYign— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 15, 2021
