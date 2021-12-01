LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will host its holiday Toy Drive on Sunday, Dec. 5 ahead of the team's game against the Calgary Flames.
Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for collection to Toshiba Plaza before the game. Cash donations are also accepted. Those who donate will receive an exclusive Toy Drive poster.
All toys will be donated to CASA foundation, a local organization that supports foster children in Clark County.
The Toy Drive has become an annual event for the Golden Knights organization. It's also part of the organization’s “21 Days of Giving” initiative this year.
