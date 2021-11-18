LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you have been eying "Medieval Maniacs" merchandise at the Arsenal and the Armory, Black Friday is your time to buy.
The Golden Knights are celebrating the annual shopping day by hosting "Gold Friday" both stores will have special deals on team merchandise, including holiday and winter gear.
New Golden Knights dog calendars will also be available with all proceeds will going towards the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
We’re having a PAW-some day with some pups for our upcoming dog calendar 🐶 🗓 pic.twitter.com/vznGGJXsLy— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 12, 2021
Customers will have a chance to win the first signed jersey from Jack Eichel, the team's newly acquired forward.
The Arsenal will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the Armory will be opened from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Gold Friday.
