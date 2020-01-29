LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights on Wednesday announced that the team will host its annual Fan Fest in downtown Las Vegas in February.
Held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, the Fan Fest is free and open to the public.
Select players and Golden Knights broadcasters are planned to be in attendance.
The event will feature a variety of activities including: “Family Feud” and “Newlywed” games between select broadcasters and players, question and answer sessions, street hockey, face painters, balloon artists, inflatable obstacle courses, and performances and lessons from the VGK Cast and more.
The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary giveaway item from the Golden Knights and the D Las Vegas, according to a news release.
Golden Knights season ticket holders will also be able to enter through an expedited entry line and have access to a Member Exclusive standing area, the team said.
