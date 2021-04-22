LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will be holding a personal hygiene and non-perishable food drive on Saturday, April 24.
The event, "Stuff The Sienna," is a partnership with Toyota and will take place outside of City National Arena. This is a week-long initiative with all items donated benefiting Project 150, a local non-profit organization that helps support homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.
Fans can drive up and drop off their donations from 10:30am until 2:30pm on Saturday. Anyone who donates will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a team signed gold jersey.
If you can't make it Saturday, you can make your donations at any Southern Nevada Toyota Dealership until Tuesday, May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.