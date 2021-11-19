LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During its game with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Vegas Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer night.
Fans in attendance for that game will be given "I Fight For" signs upon entry and the NHL will hold a league-wide moment prior to puck drop.
The Golden Knights will wear specialty, lavender warm-up jerseys during the pregame. Those jerseys will be available for purchase during an online auction. A limited number of sticks will also be included in the auction.
The online auction begins at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 20. To participate, text “HFC2021" to 76278 or click here.
Proceeds from Hockey Fights Cancer night will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated in the name of of Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros in support of early detection. Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October.
