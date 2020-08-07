(Boyle Street Community Services/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights spent time in Edmonton this week giving back to the local community.

According to CBC Edmonton, the team noticed "Edmontonians" in need across the street from the team's hotel. As a result, the Knights sent over pizza.

CBC noted that the team's hotel is located right across the street from Boyle Street Community Services, which helps those in need.

Elliott Tanti with Boyle Street Community Services said the team saw the number of people outside their building and wanted to help. Tanti told CBC that the Knights provided enough pizza to feed 100 people.

