LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights spent time in Edmonton this week giving back to the local community.
According to CBC Edmonton, the team noticed "Edmontonians" in need across the street from the team's hotel. As a result, the Knights sent over pizza.
Here's your feel-good story of the week: When members of the Las Vegas Golden Knights saw Edmontonians in need just across the street from their hotel, they sent over pizzas. #yeg pic.twitter.com/z79FBD7Y2p— CBC Edmonton (@CBCEdmonton) August 7, 2020
CBC noted that the team's hotel is located right across the street from Boyle Street Community Services, which helps those in need.
Elliott Tanti with Boyle Street Community Services said the team saw the number of people outside their building and wanted to help. Tanti told CBC that the Knights provided enough pizza to feed 100 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.