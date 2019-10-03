LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights fans hoping to attend a game this season have something to look forward to: Slightly lower ticket prices.
According to TicketIQ, which tracks ticket prices on the secondary market, the Golden Knights have the fifth-most expensive ticket for the 2019-20 season based on average secondary list price.
At $215, the Golden Knights fall behind the Toronto Maple Leafs ($346), New York Rangers ($281), Nashville Predators ($228) and Edmonton Oilers ($217), according to TicketIQ.
Last season, the Golden Knights were listed as the second-most expensive ticket at $271. The Maple Leafs led the league last season as well with an average of $332, TicketIQ listed.
On the other hand, the Golden Knights rival San Jose Sharks is among the least expensive tickets this season. At an average of $102, the Sharks are the seventh-least expensive ticket of the 2019-20 season.
