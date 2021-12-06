LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner announced on Sunday night that he will not be participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Lehner, who posted the decision on Twitter, was expected to represent his home country of Sweden in the games but he said that he is turning down the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, citing mental health concerns and the fears of what it may be like if an athlete tested positive for COVID-19 during the games.
Great performance tonight from our team. Have to address I will not go to the olympics. I’m very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it’s once in life time opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health.— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) December 6, 2021
"Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health," Lehner said. He said that he spoke with his family and his psychiatrist about the decision, and that he believes that Sweden will have a great men's hockey team.
Lehner's tweet came hours after leading the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Lehner has won 10 of his 19 starts in net so far this season for the Golden Knights.
