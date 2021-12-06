Golden Knights Avalanche Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Denver. The Golden Knights won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner announced on Sunday night that he will not be participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Lehner, who posted the decision on Twitter, was expected to represent his home country of Sweden in the games but he said that he is turning down the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, citing mental health concerns and the fears of what it may be like if an athlete tested positive for COVID-19 during the games.

"Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health," Lehner said. He said that he spoke with his family and his psychiatrist about the decision, and that he believes that Sweden will have a great men's hockey team.

Lehner's tweet came hours after leading the Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Lehner has won 10 of his 19 starts in net so far this season for the Golden Knights.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.