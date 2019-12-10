LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will start in Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena, the team announced on Twitter.
Coach Gallant confirmed that Marc-Andre Fleury is BACK in the net tonight 🌸 🥅 🌸 #VegasBorn— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 10, 2019
The game will mark Fleury's first start since he took time off for the death of his father on Nov. 27.
According to an online obituary, Andre Fleury died at Hotel-Dieu de Sorel, a hospital in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.
Fleury rejoined the team last Thursday for his first practice since his father's death.
