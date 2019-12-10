Sharks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will start in Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena, the team announced on Twitter.

The game will mark Fleury's first start since he took time off for the death of his father on Nov. 27.

According to an online obituary, Andre Fleury died at Hotel-Dieu de Sorel, a hospital in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. 

Fleury rejoined the team last Thursday for his first practice since his father's death.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.