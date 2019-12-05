Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury joined his teammates at practice Thursday ahead of the team's game against the New York Islanders.
The dude is back 🌸 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/3ehZrrqq8g— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 5, 2019
Fleury took time off last week following the death of his father. According to an online obituary, Andre Fleury died at Hotel-Dieu de Sorel, a hospital in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, on Nov. 27.
According to a team representative, Coach Gallant expects Malcolm Subban to start in tonight's game with Fleury as a back up.
