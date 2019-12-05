Sharks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury joined his teammates at practice Thursday ahead of the team's game against the New York Islanders.

Fleury took time off last week following the death of his father. According to an online obituary, Andre Fleury died at Hotel-Dieu de Sorel, a hospital in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, on Nov. 27. 

According to a team representative, Coach Gallant expects Malcolm Subban to start in tonight's game with Fleury as a back up. 

