LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon tested positive for COVID-19, according to team officials Sunday afternoon.
The Golden Knights' issued a statement ahead of Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens.
"We are aware of a positive test result involving Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. Kelly is self-isolating and will follow the protocols and recommendations from health officials and the National Hockey League."
Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.
