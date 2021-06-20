Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon tested positive for COVID-19, according to team officials Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Knights' issued a statement ahead of Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens.

"We are aware of a positive test result involving Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. Kelly is self-isolating and will follow the protocols and recommendations from health officials and the National Hockey League."

Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

