LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two days into Vegas Golden Knights training camp, there is plenty to be excited about for the medieval maniacs.
New depth on defense, the goalie situation is always popular, but the most intriguing story may be with the forward group, specifically revolving around the first draft pick in franchise history, Cody Glass.
“I’ve noticed him few times in the scrimmage," said Alec Martinez. "He’s a really good young player, he’s dynamic, he’s got a lot of skill, he’s a smart player, I think he’ll be really good for us.”
“He looked really good a year ago, he’s bigger, faster, stronger, more mature than he was a year ago and I think so far in camp he’s looked great,” said head coach Pete DeBoer.
Eleven months removed from a season-ending knee surgery in his first NHL season, the 6th overall pick in the 2017 draft is back in Vegas, looking to make the team out of camp for the second straight season.
“It’s hard not playing a game in 11 months," said Glass. "Being in my first scrimmage yesterday, it’s difficult, but for me it’s just more reps, more opportunity, like I said yesterday I was kind of timid, wasn’t really myself, today I was more myself, controlling the play, making plays I usually make, if I have more scrimmages like today, I think it will just help me down the road.”
Glass comes into camp weighing a little more than 205 pounds, 15 pounds heavier than he did a season ago. The 21-year-old says the injury and rehab forced him into the gym and allowed him to put on more weight than ever before.
“For me I just wanted to put my body in the best position possible and be able to fight in those puck battles and I knew I struggled with that a lot last year," said Glass. "I was very inconsistent, if I can try and work on that part of my game I think that’s going to go a long way for me.”
Glass exploded onto the scene last season, putting up four points in his first five NHL games. Injuries and a higher competition level slowed him down over the course of the season. He finished with 12 points in 39 games played. With the departure of Paul Stastny this past offseason, more will be expected from the second year centerman by the fans and the organization, but it's a challenge he says he's ready to meet.
“For as much as I want to be an impact player right away it’s kind of hard for me right now, I’m just trying to take my time, and get back into it, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I expect a ton out of myself, for me I want to be an impact player right away, but for me right now trying to take it day to day and get back to my normal self.“
