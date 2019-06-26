LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights picked up a forward and a 2021 pick from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Erik Haula, the team said in a press release.
Knights manager George McPhee said on Tuesday the roster exchange means the team will acquire Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Roy, a Quebec-born player, is 22 years old and was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round -- 96th overall -- in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
In exchange, the team will say goodbye to forward Erik Haula, who will join the Hurricanes.
Roy has appeared in a total of seven NHL games, according to the release. He appeared in the 19 Caldre Cup playoff games and helped lead the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers to a Calder Cup championship.
