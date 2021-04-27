LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have been taking advantage of a rare break in the schedule. Vegas has three full days off between their game last Saturday at Anaheim and Wednesday night's home game against Colorado. After giving the players two days to rest and recover, head coach Pete DeBoer had his team at practice Tuesday morning at City National Arena in Summerlin.
"We wanted to make sure we used the opportunity to take some time off, which we did, and now the goal is to get back and pick up our game where we left off the other night in Anaheim," DeBoer said.
Wednesday's game against the Avalanche is critical in the race to win the Honda West Division. The Golden Knights are currently four points ahead of Colorado in the standings but the Avalanche have one extra game to play to try and accumulate points. The VGK players know getting a win would be huge to gain a little separation.
"We’ve worked hard all season to put ourselves in position to be the best team in the league and tomorrow, by winning that game, we could be the best team in the NHL in the standings," said forward Jonathan Marchessault. "So it’s the most important game and we definitely have to show up."
"It’s a big one," said defenseman Brayden McNabb. "It could very well be for first place, so it’s going to be a playoff-like feel I feel like. So it’s going to be an important game for sure."
The Golden Knights have won nine straight games while Colorado has lost their last two. But the Avalanche have a lot of speed and star power in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
"It’s going to be a fast game and a physical game I think, but I think our team is up for the challenge," Marchessault said. "On paper, I think they’re the best team. So, it’s going to be a good challenge, especially at this time of the year. They’ve lost two straight and we’ve got to be ready for them."
The opening faceoff for Wednesday's game is set for 6:30pm at T-Mobile Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.