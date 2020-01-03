LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant has been named as one of the coaches in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
The NHL on Friday announced that Golden Knights' Gallant (Pacific) will join Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues (Central) and Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals (Metropolitan) as the head coaches for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.
According to a news release, under the All-Star selection process, the head coach of the team with the highest points percentage (points earned divided by total possible points) in each of the four divisions through games of Thursday, Jan. 2 – the halfway point of the regular season – will guide the respective All-Star rosters.
Cassidy's Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Berube's Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Reirden’s Capitals (.720, 27‑9‑5) and Gallant's Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) recorded the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday's games.
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will also represent the team in All-Star weekend. The appearance will mark Fleury's fifth All-Star game and his third consecutive as a Golden Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.