LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights game at San Jose scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed by the National Hockey League.
The NHL released a statement saying "that as a result of a San Jose Sharks player entering the NHL's COVID-19 Protocols earlier today, the team's game tomorrow night against the Vegas Golden Knights will been postponed".
The NHL says they have shut down the Shark's training facilities as a precaution and they will remain closed until further notice.
Thursday's game will be re-scheduled at a later date.
The Golden Knights practiced Wednesday morning at City National Arena in Summerlin and were scheduled to fly to San Jose in the afternoon but now will remain in Las Vegas. Their next scheduled game is Saturday in Anaheim.
