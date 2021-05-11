LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights Foundation has partnered with tech-based real estate company Homie to donate nearly $20,000 to support local housing counseling services.
Throughout the 2020-21 season, Home sponsored "Saves for Charity" and contributed $10 for every save during a VGK game. To this point, with an additional $8,000 added from the VGK Foundation, nearly $20,000 has been raised through the program. This will continue through the Golden Knights regular season finale in San Jose on Wednesday.
The donation goes to NID Housing Counseling Agency of Southern Nevada, a partner with the Coalition to Make Homes Possible, which seeks to close the Black home ownership gap in Southern Nevada by empowering families wit hnecessary resources such as down payments assistance, financial coaching, credit repair, housing counseling, and real estate services, to achieve home ownership over the next ten years.
The check will be presented Thursday at City National Arena.
