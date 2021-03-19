LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has been added to the NHL's list of "Players Unavailable Due To COVID Protocol."
The latest list released Friday afternoon means Karlsson will have to self-isolate and go through a series of negative tests before he is cleared to play.
Appearing on the list does not necessarily mean a player has Covid-19. As fans saw with Marc-Andre Fleury earlier this month, it could be a false positive test. If Karlsson tests negatives over the next 24 hours on multiple tests the NHL will deem it a false positive and he can return to the team.
The Golden Knights are in Los Angeles to take on the Kings Friday and Sunday. Karlsson will not be able to play tonight and will instead stay in his hotel room.
